Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $3,878,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NULV remained flat at $42.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 137,313 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.