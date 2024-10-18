Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper stock opened at $111.99 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.18 and its 200-day moving average is $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

