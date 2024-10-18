SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Holdings Cut by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $54.16.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

