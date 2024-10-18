SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44,125.9% during the first quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 177,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 176,945 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 417,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 120,081 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 173.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 33,797 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $68.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

