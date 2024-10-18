SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Kozak & Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Kozak & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,916 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kozak & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,045 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,273,000 after purchasing an additional 257,647 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,606,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,434,000 after purchasing an additional 100,502 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $84.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

