SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Increased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $84.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

