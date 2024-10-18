Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.90 and last traded at $44.38. 105,026 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,393% from the average session volume of 4,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.