Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 28479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $104,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Articles

