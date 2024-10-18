Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 11183164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Silver Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,066,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 156,501 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 685.4% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 203,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 177,184 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $89,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

