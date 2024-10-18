Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $104,625.60 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $104,625.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,513.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dustin Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $198,102.40.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Dustin Hamilton sold 5,097 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $519,894.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SFM opened at $116.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $117.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.