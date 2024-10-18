StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Trading 31% Higher – Here’s What Happened

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 31% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 28,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 26,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
StageZero Life Sciences Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.28.
About StageZero Life Sciences
StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.
