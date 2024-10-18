Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.34 and last traded at $94.97. 1,157,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,428,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Starbucks Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

