StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

StarHub Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92.

Get StarHub alerts:

StarHub Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1826 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. StarHub’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.42%.

About StarHub

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates through two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; and information security and network security surveillance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.