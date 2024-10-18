Status Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.18 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. Status has a market capitalization of $102.36 million and $24.18 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,469.56 or 1.00001656 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00013282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007651 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000898 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006349 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00069089 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,910,886,813 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,910,886,813.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02622907 USD and is up 7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $37,016,173.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

