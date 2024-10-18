Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.09. The stock had a trading volume of 675,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $98.25 and a 1-year high of $151.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 14.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

