Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$87.17 and traded as high as C$92.22. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$90.26, with a volume of 212,168 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$96.00.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$91.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C($0.02). Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 6.4457565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total transaction of C$464,583.48. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

