Stephen J. Priest Sells 1,167 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

eBay Stock Down 2.3 %

eBay stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $67.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.91.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after buying an additional 3,880,649 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,557,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,777,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,593,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 7th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.10.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

