Stifel Canada Has Pessimistic Outlook of TSE:BDT Q3 Earnings

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.
Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.65 million.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bird Construction
Bird Construction Stock Performance
Shares of BDT opened at C$30.42 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$10.06 and a 52-week high of C$32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.25.
Bird Construction Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.
Bird Construction Company Profile
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bird Construction
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- AI Boom Fuels Demand for Dominion Energy Stock
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Cathie Wood Cuts Robinhood Holdings—Follow Her Lead or Stay Put?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Wave Life Sciences Rockets 70% on Historic RNA Editing Success
Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.