Stifel Canada Has Pessimistic Outlook of TSE:BDT Q3 Earnings

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.65 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDT. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.88.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of BDT opened at C$30.42 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$10.06 and a 52-week high of C$32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.25.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

