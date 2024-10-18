Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 377 ($4.92) and traded as low as GBX 377 ($4.92). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.92), with a volume of 19,805 shares changing hands.

Stock Spirits Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £754 million and a P/E ratio of 27.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 377 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

