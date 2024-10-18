Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 283,709 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 18% compared to the typical volume of 240,969 put options.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

