StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. Camden National has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $627.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the second quarter valued at about $4,943,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 2,990.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 37,319 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 28,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Camden National by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

