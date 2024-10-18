StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter.

First Capital Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

In other First Capital news, Director John Shireman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

