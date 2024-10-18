StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.58. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,023,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 763,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 672.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60,547 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

