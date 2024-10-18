StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 2.2 %
Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.48%.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
