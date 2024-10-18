StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 2.2 %

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

