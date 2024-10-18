Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,210.86. The company had a trading volume of 41,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,105. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,221.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,140.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,078.59.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,206.87.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

