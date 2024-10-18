Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,366,000. Finally, M&G Plc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.