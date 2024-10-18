Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 226 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,596. The company has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.19 and its 200 day moving average is $132.93. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $173.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.