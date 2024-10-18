Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 393 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,903,374,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,780,000 after buying an additional 743,402 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7,932.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,959,000 after acquiring an additional 438,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 878.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 397,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,608,000 after purchasing an additional 356,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $137,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.69.

GS stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $529.98. The company had a trading volume of 348,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,232. The company has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $540.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

