Strategic Advocates LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 316.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,660 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $930,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 74,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44,612 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 128,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,510,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,983,652. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a PE ratio of 353.17 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at $46,663,360.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,545.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

