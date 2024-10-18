Strategic Advocates LLC Purchases Shares of 37,917 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 0.8% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.9% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.8% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 124.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.0% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 145,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.03.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.87. 1,596,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,034,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.11. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

