Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $2.58. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 24,647 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on STRM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $140.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

