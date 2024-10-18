Strid Group LLC Sells 8,432 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strid Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the quarter. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $177.58 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.61 and its 200-day moving average is $164.72. The company has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

