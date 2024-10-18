Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 124,446 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,446 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $57,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.94. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

