Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 490,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,920,000 after buying an additional 186,740 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,370,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $174.35 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $176.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.43.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.19%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

