Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $23,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 106,260 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 51,234 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $224.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

In related news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

