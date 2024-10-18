Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $20.37 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.89 billion, a PE ratio of -487.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

