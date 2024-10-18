Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,438 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $171.10 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.12.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

