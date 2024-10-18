Suncor Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $649,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,260 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,226,000 after buying an additional 3,951,287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,661,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,876,000 after buying an additional 3,272,896 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 305.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,725,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,687,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,134,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $956,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,073 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

