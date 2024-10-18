Susquehanna Increases Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $230.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FI opened at $195.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $198.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

