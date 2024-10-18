Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

CVX opened at $151.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.76. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.