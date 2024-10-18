Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 407.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $117.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.92 and a 52 week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

