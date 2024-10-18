Sweet Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after buying an additional 3,310,528 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,410,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,550 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,513,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,161,779,000 after purchasing an additional 487,191 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.44 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

