Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $504.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $512.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.41. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.91 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.00.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

