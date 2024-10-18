Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $190.01 and last traded at $189.89. 5,798,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 15,306,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

