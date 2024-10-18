Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TLN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLN traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,012. Talen Energy has a one year low of $51.81 and a one year high of $197.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.50 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Talen Energy will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Talen Energy stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

