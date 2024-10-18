Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 100,239 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2,082.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,239 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 304,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,641,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 32,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 122.9% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 97,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 53,817 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,250,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.54 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.51. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

