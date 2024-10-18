Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $3.10 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $220,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO opened at $136.65 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.05 and its 200 day moving average is $152.01.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

