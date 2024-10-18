Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,025 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 58.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.1 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $434.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.29 and a 52 week high of $440.89.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,103,253.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $2,985,284.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,298,548.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,103,253.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,172 shares of company stock valued at $137,000,162. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

