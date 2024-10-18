Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,433 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $6,916,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $8,896,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $917.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $920.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $856.27. The company has a market cap of $871.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

