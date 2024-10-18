Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,754 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

